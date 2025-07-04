Qatar Stresses Israel's Support Of Settlement Activities Undermines Two-State Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar stressed that the policies and practices adopted by the Israeli government to support expansionist settlement activities in the territory of the State of Palestine further deepen the occupation and undermine the two-state solution.

The State of Qatar emphasized that the behavior of the Israeli occupation forces in the aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war of extermination it is waging, the forced displacement of Palestinians, their starvation, and the destruction of infrastructure and homes, reinforces the idea of ​​​​re-settling the Strip.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar, delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva H E Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during her participation in the interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Item 7, within the framework of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She affirmed that Israel has blatantly ignored all international resolutions related to the Palestinian issue, particularly those relating to settlements, particularly Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016 and the Advisory Opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on July 19, 2024, which affirmed that Israel's establishment of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law, and that all states are obligated not to recognize Israel's legal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory and not to provide it with assistance.

She urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities by compelling Israel to halt its aggression against Gaza, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, protect the Palestinian people, ensure the restoration of all their rights, establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders, provide compensation for the damages suffered by the Palestinians, and ensure accountability for all those responsible for the crimes and violations committed against them.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva voiced her gratitude to HE UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese for her report, expressing her condemnation of the Israeli authorities' denial of her access to the occupied Palestinian territories and the attacks and pressures she has been subjected to to undermine her mandate.