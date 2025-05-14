Takeup And Mews Team Up To Help Independent Hotels Compete With Smarter Revenue Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed specifically for independent hospitality properties-including boutique inns, bed & breakfasts, and glamping retreats-TakeUp combines AI-powered learning models with personalized guidance from revenue strategists to optimize room rates in real-time. This powerful combination ensures that shifting demand, market conditions, and guest behavior are not only analyzed through machine learning but also refined with human expertise for maximum revenue impact.

"We're excited to partner with Mews because they understand the evolving needs of modern hospitality," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "Independent properties are embracing technology to stay competitive, and with this integration, they can tap into AI-driven pricing to maximize revenue-without the guesswork or relying on outdated yield management systems."

This integration supports a larger trend as independent properties increasingly adopt technology to compete with major hotel chains. By combining Mews and TakeUp-two leading technology solutions in the hospitality space-this partnership is truly game-changing, giving independent properties the advanced tools they need to drive revenue and stay competitive.

Mews customers can now integrate TakeUp effortlessly through the Mews Marketplace. With just a few clicks, properties can activate AI-powered revenue management with their existing PMS, unlocking smarter pricing strategies and seamless automation. This frictionless integration empowers Innkeepers to focus on what they do best-delivering memorable guest experiences-while TakeUp handles the complexities of revenue management.

"Dynamic pricing is a powerful tool for maximizing revenue and maintaining high occupancy by adjusting rates in response to supply and demand," said Sara Smith, VP Strategic Partnerships at Mews. "TakeUp's AI-powered revenue management perfectly complements our platform, giving independent property owners smarter, more dynamic ways to optimize pricing and drive performance. We're excited to bring this level of innovation to the Mews ecosystem."

About TakeUp

TakeUp is an AI-powered revenue optimization platform built for independent hospitality properties, including boutique hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, and glamping retreats. By leveraging AI-driven insights and expert revenue strategists, TakeUp helps properties maximize revenue and save time, seamlessly integrating with leading property management systems to drive profitability and operational efficiency. For more information visit takeup.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 12,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global to transform hospitality.

