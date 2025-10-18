Azerbaijan's ASCO Vessels Join Rollout Of Neptune Rig's Towing Operation
ASCO's Mardakan, Zira, and Andoga vessels are actively engaged
in the towing operation, contributing their specialized
capabilities in maritime logistics and support.
It is pertinent to highlight that the Neptune jackup rig was successfully transported to Azerbaijan from the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, facilitated by ASCO vessels, in June of the current year for subsequent modification operations. The execution of that operation involved the collaborative engagement of the Hovsan, Hovsan-2, SOCAR-1, Andoga, Shuvalan, and Mardakan vessels.
The“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) merged the country's main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.
