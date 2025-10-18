Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs On Imported Trucks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg.

Administration officials said that on Friday, Trump signed a proclamation, which will take effect on November 1, introducing tariffs on trucks and buses - a move the president had previously announced.

The document also extends through 2030 the existing tariff rebate for automakers that manufacture and sell vehicles in the United States and launches a similar compensation mechanism for truck tariffs. Imports of trucks that fall under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be exempt from the tariffs, but buses will not be eligible for such exemptions, Administration officials clarified.

In addition, the Administration will create additional incentives for companies producing engines for passenger and commercial vehicles within the U.S. These measures will operate within the existing automaker compensation program but will not take effect immediately.

Some truck manufacturers have reportedly advocated for lowering tariffs, while others warned that the new duties could raise vehicle costs and impact the construction and transportation industries.

Under current measures, automakers may receive a 3.75% rebate based on the value of U.S.-made vehicles. This is intended to partially offset the effect of the 25% tariffs on imported parts and provide time to relocate supply chains to the United States.

Initially, Trump had planned to phase out the compensation program over two years, but it has now been extended by five years, officials said. A similar timeframe will apply to the engine program.

Bloomberg notes that the decision marks a victory for companies such as Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., which have argued that Trump's trade policies favored foreign competitors - particularly Japanese automakers, who, under a U.S.–Japan agreement, benefit from lower 15% tariffs instead of the 27.5% rates that applied during Trump's previous term.

The new tariffs on vehicle parts and trucks are part of a broader policy of raising import duties covering a wide range of consumer goods - from steel and copper to lumber and upholstered furniture.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 29, Trump ordered new high tariffs on lumber and wood products, including sawn timber, kitchen cabinets, and upholstered furniture.

