Pakistan Army Chief Urges Lasting Peace in Gaza
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, on Saturday voiced hope that the “Gaza peace initiative would lead to an enduring peace in the region,” emphasizing Islamabad’s commitment to stability in the Middle East.
Speaking at a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Munir stated, "Pakistan expects the ceasefire to continue," adding that it should be followed by the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he stressed the “indispensability of the two-state solution and the need for an independent, sovereign, and viable state of Palestine, based on pre-1967 war borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.”
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea, where they signed a deal aimed at ending the two-year conflict in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli strikes have claimed nearly 68,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, predominantly women and children, leaving the territory devastated and largely uninhabitable.
Munir also highlighted the plight of Kashmir, describing the “Kashmiri subjugation” and Palestinian suffering as “festering wounds on the conscience of humanity.” Addressing New Delhi directly, he warned there is “no space for war in a nuclearized environment” and urged India to “Settle the core issues with Pakistan, as per the international norms, on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”
There was no immediate response from India to Munir’s remarks.
