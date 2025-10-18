Dutch Leaders To Headline Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025
- Paul Buitink – director at Holland Gold and leading voice in the national debate on money and financial reform. Willem Middelkoop – founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, author, and commentator on financial markets. Bert de Groot – founder of Bitcoin Brabant, pioneering sustainable Bitcoin mining in the Netherlands. Sjors Provoost – Bitcoin core developer, respected internationally for his technical contributions. Simon Lelieveldt – regulatory consultant and former central banker, shaping the national discussion on financial supervision. Bart Mol – co-founder of the Satoshi Radio Podcast, one of the most influential Dutch media voices in Bitcoin.
The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Hong Kong (August 2026), Bitcoin Amsterdam (November 2025), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).About Treasury B.V.
Treasury B.V. is an emerging euro-denominated Bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin as the digital gold benchmark, Treasury is building a transparent, liquid, and institutional-grade structure for Bitcoin exposure in Europe. The company has raised €136 million ($147 million) to date and has accumulated 1,111 BTC. Treasury is backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto.
Treasury's robust approach focuses on systematic Bitcoin accumulation as its primary reserve asset, while generating Bitcoin yield through a disciplined capital markets strategy, including equity and debt. To access global capital markets, Treasury is pursuing a listing on Euronext Amsterdam (intended ticker: TRSR) via a reverse listing. Beyond its core Bitcoin accumulation strategy, Treasury advocates for broader Bitcoin adoption and engagement across the Netherlands and Europe. For more information, visit .
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment