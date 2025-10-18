Dutch Leaders To Headline Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)– As questions of money, sovereignty, and innovation grow louder across Europe, Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 will showcase the Netherlands' strongest voices in shaping the debate. On November 13 & 14, Dutch leaders in finance, policy and technology will join global pioneers in Amsterdam to explore how people everywhere can reclaim control over the future of money.



Paul Buitink – director at Holland Gold and leading voice in the national debate on money and financial reform.

Willem Middelkoop – founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, author, and commentator on financial markets.

Bert de Groot – founder of Bitcoin Brabant, pioneering sustainable Bitcoin mining in the Netherlands.

Sjors Provoost – Bitcoin core developer, respected internationally for his technical contributions.

Simon Lelieveldt – regulatory consultant and former central banker, shaping the national discussion on financial supervision. Bart Mol – co-founder of the Satoshi Radio Podcast, one of the most influential Dutch media voices in Bitcoin.

This year's program will spotlight key Dutch speakers including: This year, Satoshi Radio will host a full day of programming in Dutch on one of the stages, spotlighting the vibrant local Bitcoin community and its leading voices. Founded in 2018 by Bart Mol, Satoshi Radio has grown into one of the Netherlands' most influential Bitcoin podcasts and media platforms, known for its in-depth interviews, sharp commentary, and community-driven approach. With a loyal audience and a strong presence both online and at local meetups, Satoshi Radio will bring together top Dutch speakers and discussions that reflect the Netherlands' unique role in the global Bitcoin movement. Amsterdam has become known for spotlighting headline speakers who shape global conversations about Bitcoin. Previous editions have featured voices such as Edward Snowden, Stella Assange, Adam Back, Jack Mallers, Alex Gladstein, and German Bundestag Member Joana Cotar, underscoring the conference's role as Europe's leading platform for Bitcoin innovators, educators, freedom advocates, and policymakers. With over 5,000 attendees expected, Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 promises to be the most impactful edition yet, showcasing a diverse roster of educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators.

The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Hong Kong (August 2026), Bitcoin Amsterdam (November 2025), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Treasury B.V. is an emerging euro-denominated Bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin as the digital gold benchmark, Treasury is building a transparent, liquid, and institutional-grade structure for Bitcoin exposure in Europe. The company has raised €136 million ($147 million) to date and has accumulated 1,111 BTC. Treasury is backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto.

Treasury's robust approach focuses on systematic Bitcoin accumulation as its primary reserve asset, while generating Bitcoin yield through a disciplined capital markets strategy, including equity and debt. To access global capital markets, Treasury is pursuing a listing on Euronext Amsterdam (intended ticker: TRSR) via a reverse listing. Beyond its core Bitcoin accumulation strategy, Treasury advocates for broader Bitcoin adoption and engagement across the Netherlands and Europe. For more information, visit .

