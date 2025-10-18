Starmer Proposes Developing Peace Plan For Ukraine Modeled On Trump's Plan For Gaza

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Axios, citing an informed source.

The report notes that the proposal was made by the British Prime Minister during a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Friday.

In addition, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested holding an urgent follow-up call between European national security advisers over the weekend.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main topics of his conversation with European leaders following his talks at the White House were security guarantees and the Coalition of the Willing.

On Friday, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the White House, with the main focus on measures to pressure Russia toward achieving peace.

Zelensky names key topics of talks with Trump: Air defense, long-range weapons, meeting in Budapest

A day earlier, Trump held a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which he described as“very productive.” The U.S. President said he would meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President