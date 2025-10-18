Starmer Proposes Developing Peace Plan For Ukraine Modeled On Trump's Plan For Gaza
The report notes that the proposal was made by the British Prime Minister during a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Friday.
In addition, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested holding an urgent follow-up call between European national security advisers over the weekend.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main topics of his conversation with European leaders following his talks at the White House were security guarantees and the Coalition of the Willing.
On Friday, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the White House, with the main focus on measures to pressure Russia toward achieving peace.Read also: Zelensky names key topics of talks with Trump: Air defense, long-range weapons, meeting in Budapest
A day earlier, Trump held a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which he described as“very productive.” The U.S. President said he would meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment