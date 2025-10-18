Flight Safely Diverted To Shanghai After Battery Fire In Air China's Cabin
Beijing, A commercial passenger flight has been safely diverted to Shanghai after a battery stowed in a passenger's carry-on luggage caught fire.
The airline operated by Air China said on Saturday that the incident occurred aboard the national carrier's daily flight from the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou to Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, South Korea.
According to a statement by the airline, a lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger's carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139.
The plane was diverted for an unscheduled landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport to ensure flight safety, with the crew handling the situation according to procedures, and no one was injured.
Bright flames were seen coming from an overhead storage compartment, and one passenger was seen trying to extinguish the blaze.
The flight made a complete turn from the eastern Chinese coast and Japan's southern island of Kyushu, landing in Shanghai shortly after 11am local time.
