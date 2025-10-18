Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa, Türkiye Set Strong Base for Fourth Industrial Revolution

2025-10-18 05:15:02
(MENAFN) South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile declared on Friday that the collaboration between South Africa and Türkiye establishes an “ideal foundation” for advancing the fourth industrial revolution.

During the fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF), where Anadolu served as the global communications partner, Mashatile highlighted that “Türkiye’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, combined with South Africa's infrastructure and young, skilled workforce, creates an ideal foundation for cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution.”

He emphasized that South Africa and Türkiye are “natural partners,” describing both nations as “strong industrial players” within Africa. Their varied economies and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit further reinforce their collaboration.

Mashatile also referenced a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding at the first South Africa-Türkiye Binational Commission in Ankara, which aims to enhance South Africa’s special economic zones, increase investment, and broaden export routes.

He added that South Africa’s Energy Action Plan continues to draw investment in areas such as renewable energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen.

These sectors offer substantial opportunities for Turkish collaboration and core manufacturing.

Concluding, Mashatile noted that the partnership between South Africa and Türkiye extends beyond economics to focus on development—empowering people, reinforcing industries, and fostering a future grounded in shared prosperity and justice.

