Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger Ink Up Three Contracts To Boost Digital Oilfield Solutions

JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with Schlumberger (SLB), resulting in the signing of three key agreements, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the progress of ongoing joint projects and key areas of cooperation. In particular, they discussed the current implementation status of the Field Management Agreement (FMA) for the Ustyurt region and the Master Service Agreement (MSA) for oilfield services, as well as plans for the practical execution of these initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, three contracts were signed, focusing on the introduction of digital solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the company's operations. One of the agreements specifically provides for the deployment of generative AI (GenAI) technologies, which will enhance the efficiency of production and geological data analysis and utilization.

This meeting represents a natural continuation of the agreements reached during the president of Uzbekistan's visit to the United States, during which Uzbekneftegaz held negotiations with leading international companies, including SLB.

Both sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen their partnership and jointly implement strategic initiatives in the areas of digitalization, innovation, and sustainable development of Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector.

Founded in 1992 and restructured into a national holding company in 1998, Uzbekneftegas is a state-owned entity overseeing Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector. Uzbekneftegaz heads a partnership of Korea National Oil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Lukoil, engaged in the exploration and development of gas condensate reserves in the Aral Sea. It, in conjunction with the China National Petroleum Corporation, possesses and manages the Uzbek segment of the Central Asia–China gas pipeline.

Founded in 1926, Schlumberger is the world's largest oilfield services company, offering a wide range of technologies and services to the global oil and gas industry. Specializing in reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing, Schlumberger operates in over 120 countries and is a leader in advancing cutting-edge technologies for oil and gas exploration and production.