Cambodia Deports Over Sixty South Korean Involved in Online Fraud
(MENAFN) Cambodian authorities deported 64 South Korean nationals, including five women, suspected of involvement in online scams back to South Korea on Friday night, according to a statement from Cambodia’s Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams released Saturday.
The group was expelled via Techo International Airport in Kandal province’s south. The statement confirmed that the suspects will face legal proceedings upon their return to South Korea. “They were deported to their birth country after the authorities found that they were involved in online fraud,” the news release said.
This deportation is not Cambodia’s first; the committee noted that in recent months, the kingdom has also sent back 180 South Korean suspects linked to similar cybercrime activities.
Cambodia has intensified its nationwide crackdown targeting cyber scam operations in a bid to safeguard security, public order, and social safety across the country.
Since the launch of this campaign nearly four months ago, Cambodia’s Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams reports arresting 3,455 suspects from 20 different nationalities connected to online fraud.
