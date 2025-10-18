Regional Banks Under Pressure As Bitcoin Falls To $104K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In the wake of renewed stress among regional banks in the United States, discussions are intensifying around potential liquidity crises and their implications for the cryptocurrency market. Experts suggest that Bitcoin could serve as a hedge and a leading indicator during financial turbulence, as banking sector vulnerabilities come back into focus amid concerns over systemic stability.



Several U.S. regional banks experience renewed financial stress despite prior bailouts, prompting fears of deeper systemicissues.

Crypto advocates believe Bitcoin (BTC ) is signaling an impending liquidity crisis, with some predicting a surge in prices should the crisis deepen.

The US banking system remains fragile, heavily reliant on government guarantees rather than strong financial fundamentals.

Bitcoin experienced a significant drop, hitting a four-month low before modestly recovering, illustrating its sensitivity to banking sector turbulence. Market analysts warn of potential bailouts and advise investors to prepare for volatile liquidity conditions in crypto markets.

Despite measures taken during the 2023 banking crisis, several regional banks in the United States are experiencing renewed financial strains. These developments raise concerns that systemic issues could intensify, potentially triggering a broader liquidity crunch. In this context, many crypto enthusiasts see Bitcoin as a barometer for economic stress, with some predicting that monetary interventions by the Federal Reserve could push BTC prices higher.

Strike CEO Jack Mallers remarked that Bitcoin is“accurately smelling trouble right now.” He explained,“The US is going to have to inject some of that sweet, sweet liquidity soon and print a ton of money or else their fiat empire goes kaboom.” Mallers further emphasized Bitcoin's responsiveness to liquidity shifts, stating,“Bitcoin is the most sensitive to liquidity. It moves first. It's a truth machine.”

Source: Jack Mallers

US banking crisis redux

The banking concerns are rooted in the unresolved issues from the March 2023 regional bank crisis, which was merely patched up with government bailouts and acquisitions. This approach has fostered a moral hazard, leading banks to undertake excessive risks under the assumption that deposit guarantees extend beyond the FDIC limits, knowing they would be rescued if needed.

Now, Wall Street analysts are increasingly worried about the health of regional banks, especially after reports of bad loans to commercial clients, which have caused stocks like Zions Bank and Western Alliance to plummet this week. These declines have stoked fears in broader markets, as investor confidence in the regional banking sector remains fragile.

The U.S. banking system continues to be held up by implicit government guarantees rather than solid financial fundamentals, raising questions about its resilience in the face of economic shocks.

Bitcoin tanks to 4-month low

Amid these banking jitters, Bitcoin's price took a hit, plunging to a four-month low of $103,850 on Friday-down more than $5,000 within hours. Although it recovered somewhat to trade around $107,000 Saturday morning in Asia, the digital asset remains over 15% below its all-time high.

Market experts warn that if the regional banking issues escalate into a full-blown crisis, Bitcoin could experience significant volatility, resembling the 2023 market turbulence. Some analysts suggest a potential government bail-out, which might present a lucrative buying opportunity for those with capital to spare.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes noted,“BTC on sale. If this US regional banking wobble grows to a crisis, be ready for a 2023-like bailout. And then go shopping, assuming you have spare capital.”

As the situation unfolds, investors remain cautious, watching for signals that could determine the next move for crypto markets amid ongoing banking uncertainties.

