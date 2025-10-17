Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty's Film Nears ₹500 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Second week of Rishab Shetty's film has ended. Now, some big changes are being seen in the film and its box office collection. The movie made fantastic earning in first week, beginning of second week

The third weekend of the Rishab Shetty starrer is starting, and the filmmaker is hopeful for an increase in its earnings from Friday. Let's see how much Kantara Chapter 1 has earned at the box office so far this Friday.

Kantara Chapter 1 had a fantastic first week, earning ₹337.4 crore. However, its pace slowed in the second week, with earnings dropping to ₹147.85 crore.

According to a Sacnilk report, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹2.66 crore at the box office by 5 PM on its 16th day. Thus, the film's total box office collection has reached ₹487.91 crore.

With the release of other South films like Bison and Dude, Kantara Chapter 1's box office collection is expected to decline. However, a big jump in earnings is expected for Kantara Chapter 1 during Diwali.

Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" is a mythological action drama showing the origin of the divine tale of the 2022 blockbuster "Kantara." This film is a prequel, showing a story from centuries ago, a world of kings, gods, and ancient traditions. This movie shows how faith, power, and destiny are intertwined.

Rishab Shetty is in a double role, with Sapthami Gowda and Kishore also starring. Music is by B. Ajneesh Loknath. Cinematography is by Arvind S. Kashyap. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty under Hombale Films, this prequel is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1: ₹61.85 crore

Day 2: ₹45.40 crore

Day 3: ₹55.00 crore

Day 4: ₹63.00 crore

Day 5: ₹31.50 crore

Day 6: ₹34.25 crore

Day 7: ₹25.25 crore

Day 8: ₹21.15 crore

Week 1- ₹337.4 crore

Day 9: ₹22.25 crore

Day 10: ₹39.00 crore

Day 11: ₹39.75 crore

Day 12: ₹13.35 crore

Day 13: ₹14.15 crore

Day 14: ₹10.50 crore

Day 15: ₹8.85 crore

Week 2- ₹147.85 crore

Day 16: ₹2.66 crore (as of 5 pm)

Total- ₹487.91 crore (Total collection in India for all languages)