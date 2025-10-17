403
Carson & Acasio Dentistry Upgrades To Latest CEREC Technology For Enhanced Same-Day Crown Services
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Carson & Acasio Dentistry offers same-day dental crown technology, which allows patients to receive permanent crowns in a single 2-3 hour appointment, instead of the traditional 2-4 week process requiring multiple visits.
The innovation:
The practice's updated CAD/CAM Cerec technology by Dentsply Sirona eliminates temporary crowns and reduces patient chair time by 50%. Using digital scanning, computerized crown design, and in-office milling, the practice creates custom ceramic crowns that match natural teeth in both appearance and function. Dental crowns offer one a durable and aesthetically pleasing solution for decayed or damaged teeth.
The Cerec technology has been widely accepted in dentistry... having been officially launched by Dentsply Sirona in 1985. Since its inception, the technology has undergone significant advancements with Carson & Acasio consistently implementing the latest state-of-the-art hardware and software.
Same-day crowns for our patients have become a staple of simple, quick, and efficient restorations in the Carson & Acasio dental practice. Crowns are made in our own lab while a patient patiently awaits. If one is time-pressed, they can easily return later in the day for the crown to be installed.
There are a number of benefits for patients coming to the Carson & Acasio Dentistry for their dental crowns:
1. Restoration from start to finish can be completed in a single visit... normally 2 hours total.
2. Temporary crowns, which often break or fall out, are no longer needed.
3. The crowns are precisely crafted both in design, milling, and final refinement for a perfect fit.
4. The new crown provides immediate results. One can return to normal activities the same day.
5. No follow-up visits are required, which often reduces a patient's time off work or inconvenience.
."This technology represents the perfect intersection of advanced dentistry and patient convenience," said Carson & Acasio Dentistry partner, Dr. Derek Carson. "We're reducing treatment time while improving outcomes – it's a win-win for our patients."
Same-day crowns also are often used for smile makeovers and cosmetic dentistry when a patient is unhappy with the appearance of certain malformed or even misaligned teeth.
Again, there are several key benefits:
1. Fast treatment completion in the same day.
2. Enhanced color matching precision.
3. Reduced patient discomfort.
4. Exceptional patient outcome and satisfaction.
About Carson & Acasio Dentistry:
Dr. Derek Carson, and his partner, Dr. Mike Acasio, have been providing complete and comprehensive dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and smile makeovers, to Ventura County residents, and the Oxnard community for over 50 years.
Carson & Acasio Dentistry
126 Deodar Ave.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 983-0717
...
