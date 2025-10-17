Tile Factory Direct Opens New Store In Gainesville, GA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tile Factory Direct, renowned for its expansive selection of high-quality tiles and installation materials, is proud to announce that its new showroom in Gainesville, GA, is now open to the public. The Adairsville location was recently named Best Tile Selection & Showroom in Northwest Georgia, reflecting the company's commitment to offering top-tier products and quality service at exceptional prices.

Located just off I-985 and easily accessible from Lake Lanier as well as surrounding areas, the Gainesville store boasts a 3,000 square-foot display area and a 15,000 square-foot warehouse. Customers will find a diverse range of premium tiles sourced from top manufacturers around the world, ensuring options that cater to every style and budget.

In addition to a vast selection of tiles, the Gainesville location offers a complete range of installation materials, including adhesives, grouts, and tools, making it a convenient, one-stop shop for all tiling needs. Design counters are available for customers to experiment with different tile combinations, helping them visualize the perfect look for their space. The well-stocked warehouse carries top industry brands like Schluter Products, Custom Building Products, and Ardex Americas, allowing contractors to quickly load and get to job sites.

Tile Factory staff is what sets them apart. Customers can expect exceptional service from knowledgeable team members with years of experience, who can assist with design ideas and provide expert advice on installation techniques.

"We are thrilled to bring our award-winning tile selection and showroom to the Gainesville community," says Alan Dewberry, Owner of Tile Factory Direct. "Our goal is to provide customers with the best shopping experience and help them find the perfect tiles for their projects. We are confident that our new location will exceed their expectations."

Tile Factory Direct invites everyone to visit the new location and explore the endless possibilities for their home or business. For more information, visit the company's website, browse their collection online, or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the new showroom.