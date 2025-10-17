Mark Griffiths
- Reader in Political Geography, Newcastle University
I am a political geographer interested in military ecologies, weapons supply chains, the“aftermaths” and“beforemaths” of war, and the un/making of colonial space. My work addresses these themes in Palestine and Iraq where I study the spatial distribution of threat and the effects of militarism. I have published on house demolitions, military checkpoints, bureaucratic mechanisms, weapons manufacturing, and war-affected environments. Across my writing and teaching I draw on a range of post-/de-colonial geographical theories to better understand both the endurance and vulnerability of colonial power.Experience
- –present Reader in Political Geography, Newcastle University
- 2014 King's College London, PhD Geography
