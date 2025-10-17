India Emerging Global Leader In Regenerative Medicine, Cellular Therapy Innovations: Nadda
His statement came via video message at the 17th Annual Conference of the International Association of Neurorestoratology (IANR), held jointly with the 7th Annual Conference of the Society of Regenerative Sciences (India), here.
"India is emerging as a global leader in regenerative medicine, with its doctors at the forefront of stem cell and cellular therapy innovation," Nadda said.
"Recent advancements in the treatment of neurological and orthopaedic disorders and disabilities, which is a priority area of government," he added.
The two-day event (October 17-18) brings together over 500 doctors, scientists, and patient representatives from India and abroad to deliberate on the latest advancements in regenerative medicine and neurorestoratology.
Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram highlighted the transformative potential of scientific innovation in healthcare and commended Indian researchers for positioning India as a global leader in regenerative medicine.
He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to include cell therapy for divyang in Ayushman Bharat".
The conference centred on regenerative medicine using cellular therapy, which restores damaged tissues and improves functional recovery in patients with neurological, orthopaedic, and other difficult-to-treat disorders.
With over 2.68 crore Divyang citizens in India, delegates stressed that these therapies could greatly enhance the quality of life for patients previously considered untreatable.
India has the largest number of scientific publications worldwide on neurological conditions.
"Our work in regenerative medicine using cellular therapy offers treatment for patients with no other options. India leads globally in research, and PM Modi has supported this initiative from the start, promoting stem cell centres and international collaboration," said Dr Alok Sharma, representing the Society of Regenerative Sciences, urging the inclusion of cellular therapies under Ayushman Bharat.
