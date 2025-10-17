Digital Fitness Market Projected At USD 9.20 Billion By 2032 Driven By Wearables And AI-Powered Solutions SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Digital Fitness market is growing rapidly as consumers adopt fitness apps, wearables, and online platforms, with AI-driven personalization and connected devices enhancing engagement, wellness, and performance tracking. Austin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Fitness Market Size was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.20 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.84% over 2025-2032. The market is expanding rapidly due to the growing use of wearable technology, online training platforms, and fitness applications. Consumers' interactions with wellness are changing as a result of rising health consciousness, the need for customized fitness programs, and the incorporation of AI and connected gadgets.

Download PDF Sample of Digital Fitness Market @ The U.S. Digital Fitness Market size was USD 0.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% over 2025–2032. The demand for customized fitness solutions is being driven by the growing use of wearable technology, growing smartphone penetration, and growing health consciousness in the U.S. market. Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit (Google)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG (Runtastic)

Under Armour, Inc.

Technogym S.p.A.

Tonal Systems, Inc.

Zwift Inc.

Whoop, Inc.

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Mirror (Lululemon Athletica)

Les Mills International Ltd.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Strava, Inc.

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc.

FitOn Freeletics Digital Fitness Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.50 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.84% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Consumer Type (Beginner Fitness Enthusiasts, Intermediate Users, Advanced Fitness Enthusiasts, Special Needs Populations [e.g., seniors, rehabilitation], Occasional Users)

. By Fitness Goal (Weight Loss, Muscle Building, Endurance Training, Flexibility & Mobility Improvement, Overall Wellness & Health Maintenance)

. By Product Type (Fitness Apps, Wearable Technology, Online Classes & Programs)

. By Age Demographics (Gen Z [18–24 years], Millennials [25–40 years], Gen X [41–56 years], Baby Boomers [57–75 years], Seniors [76+ years]) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on Digital Fitness Market Report, I nquire Now @

Segmentation Analysis:

By Consumer

Advanced fitness enthusiasts accounted for the largest 34% revenue share in 2024 as their demand for premium wearables, high-performance apps, and connected devices pushed companies to enhance advanced analytics and AI-driven performance tracking. Beginner fitness enthusiasts are expanding at the fastest CAGR of 14.12% during the forecast period as their entry into fitness drove demand for user-friendly apps, gamified solutions, and interactive digital guidance.

By Fitness Goals

The weight loss segment captured the largest 37% revenue share in 2024 as calorie tracking, integrated nutrition apps, and virtual workouts attracted mass consumer attention. Endurance training is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% during the forecast period as interest in cycling, marathons, and sports performance encouraged development of specialized digital platforms.

By Product

Fitness apps dominated with a 47% revenue share in 2024 as accessibility, affordability, and personalized features attracted widespread adoption. Online classes and programs are forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.61% as users demanded flexibility, instructor-led sessions, and community-driven workouts.

By Age Demographics

Gen Z held the largest 33% revenue share in 2024 as this demographic embraced mobile-first platforms, gamification, and socially integrated workouts. Millennials are growing at the fastest CAGR of 13.93% during the forecast period, as balancing work, family, and wellness has increased demand for flexible, time-efficient fitness options.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominating Region in 2024 with an Estimated Market Share 42%. Strong technological infrastructure, high wearable adoption, and advanced app ecosystems drove North America's dominance, creating robust consumer engagement and loyalty.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in 2024 with an estimated CAGR of 14.81%. Expanding smartphone penetration, rising health awareness, and affordable digital platforms accelerated the Asia Pacific's rapid growth, creating new expansion opportunities.

Recent Developments:



January 2025 – Apple Fitness+ launched its biggest programming update of the year, adding new workout types, such as strength training, yoga with peak poses, pickleball conditioning, and breath meditation, and introduced an integration with Strava. These enhancements deepen Apple's footprint in the digital fitness market by expanding both content variety and cross-platform accessibility. June 2025 – Peloton's CEO teased new hardware developments to complement an already strong push in digital fitness services. At the Q3 2025 earnings call, he urged that innovation must blend hardware, software, and content, signaling Peloton's intent to enhance its digital fitness ecosystem beyond software alone.

Buy Full Research Report on Digital Fitness Market 20 25 -20 32 @

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



User Engagement Benchmarks – helps you assess the intensity of digital fitness participation through active monthly user counts, average workout duration, and hybrid fitness adoption trends.

Technology Integration Index – helps you understand the penetration of wearable-connected apps, AI-based workout personalization, and the growing role of VR/AR in enhancing digital fitness experiences.

Subscription Economics & Revenue Models – helps you analyze ARPU levels, freemium vs. paid subscription structures, and user retention metrics to identify the most profitable engagement strategies.

Health & Lifestyle Impact Analysis – helps you measure user-reported outcomes such as fitness improvements, calorie burn efficiency, and the expanding adoption of digital fitness within corporate wellness programs. Market Adoption & Growth Drivers – helps you uncover how evolving user habits, technology integration, and cross-platform engagement are shaping revenue expansion and long-term sustainability in the digital fitness ecosystem.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)