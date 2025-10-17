Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Slapped Repeatedly By Nursing Staff For Passing Lewd Remarks, Harassment At Dehradun Hospital (WATCH)

2025-10-17 06:10:07
A video has gone viral on social media, showing an aggressive confrontation at Dehradun's CMI Hospital, where a female staff member repeatedly slaps a man accused of harassing women. The incident unfolded in front of other staff and visitors. In the video, the man, reportedly a patient attendant, can be seen asking for forgiveness with folded hands, while the staff member continues to slap him. 

In the video, a woman can be heard alleging,“He has been passing comments to women since night, saying "take 5-10k and come with me.'” Another woman can be heard accusing him of stalking and asking for her phone number.

In Dehradun's CMI Hospital, this guy misbehaved and made indecent remarks to the nursing staff, the female staff showered him with slap after twitter/uwX62ezgvy

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 17, 2025

As the confrontation unfolds, a person can be heard suggesting that the police be called.

The hospital administration is yet to officially comment on the incident, while social media users have called for strict action against the accused.

