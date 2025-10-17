Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Forecast Report 2025: A $3.8 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Integration With Public Transport Networks, Smart City Initiatives, And Flexible Payment Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.54%.

The Middle East & Africa ride hailing market is witnessing a transformation driven by evolving urban mobility patterns and digital integration across transport services. Mobile app-based ride bookings have become central to commuting in metro cities, supported by increasing access to internet connectivity and growing usage of smartphones. The shift from car ownership to shared mobility is being shaped by cost-efficiency and ease of availability, especially among the younger population and working professionals. Governments are also pushing forward with smart city initiatives that promote digital and integrated transport systems, further supporting this market's expansion.



Consumer expectations for seamless, safe, and flexible urban mobility are accelerating technological innovations within ride hailing platforms. Features like real-time tracking, digital payments, and AI-enabled routing are becoming standard offerings. Electrification of ride hailing fleets is also gaining traction as sustainability and emission reduction become policy and consumer priorities. Investors are eyeing the sector's long-term potential, which is leading to increased funding and app development targeted toward regional needs and linguistic preferences.

Despite growth prospects, the market faces barriers linked to regulatory inconsistencies, traffic congestion, and infrastructure challenges in several countries. Informal taxi networks, fragmented urban planning, and limited charging infrastructure for electric vehicles can hamper seamless service delivery. To overcome these challenges, collaboration between private operators and governments will be vital. Enhanced vehicle safety protocols, efficient driver onboarding processes, and user-friendly interfaces will be key to building customer trust and market stability in the long term.

Market Drivers

Urban Population Growth

Increasing migration toward urban centers is leading to a surge in demand for on-demand transportation. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Middle East's passenger car fleet reached around 40 million vehicles in 2023, with urban centers like Riyadh, Dubai, and Cairo driving rising demand for ride-hailing services. Urban congestion and young populations are key factors behind the region's appetite for shared mobility solutions.

The influx of people into cities puts pressure on public transit systems, making ride hailing an attractive alternative due to its convenience and responsiveness. With limited parking spaces and congestion in metro areas, the appeal of accessing transport on a per-use basis continues to grow. Ride hailing apps are catering to this need by offering scalable and reliable mobility options, helping bridge the gap left by traditional taxi services or underdeveloped public networks. As cities expand both horizontally and vertically, the need for flexible transport solutions that offer last-mile connectivity grows more urgent, making ride hailing a strategic mobility partner in urban planning.

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Licensing Barriers

Varying regulations across countries and cities create operational uncertainties for ride hailing services. Differences in licensing, driver background checks, fare limits, and vehicle requirements complicate compliance efforts. Regulatory gaps or sudden policy changes can lead to service disruptions, fines, or even bans. Navigating these bureaucratic landscapes requires significant legal expertise and local engagement, particularly in regions where transport laws are still evolving. A lack of standardization limits scalability and can increase operational costs for platforms aiming to expand.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Public Transport Networks

Ride hailing platforms are increasingly integrating with city transport systems to enable multimodal journey planning. This includes linking app services with metro, bus, or light rail networks for first and last-mile connectivity. Users benefit from a single platform that maps out entire commutes, enabling smoother transitions between modes. Such integration supports city-wide transport optimization, reduces road congestion, and enhances commuter convenience. Partnerships with municipal authorities and the adoption of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms are central to this trend.

Key Attributes:

