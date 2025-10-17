Pinar Uysal-Onganer
- Reader in Molecular Biology, University of Westminster
Dr Pinar Uysal-Onganer is a Reader in Molecular Biology and Head of the Cancer Mechanisms Research Group at the University of Westminster, London. Her research focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving cancer metastasis, with particular emphasis on Wnt signalling and microRNA regulation. She leads international collaborations translating molecular discoveries into diagnostic and therapeutic strategies and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, the American Chemical Society, and the European Association for Cancer Research, as well as a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.Experience
- 2021–present Reader, University of Westminster
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment