Reader in Molecular Biology, University of Westminster

Dr Pinar Uysal-Onganer is a Reader in Molecular Biology and Head of the Cancer Mechanisms Research Group at the University of Westminster, London. Her research focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving cancer metastasis, with particular emphasis on Wnt signalling and microRNA regulation. She leads international collaborations translating molecular discoveries into diagnostic and therapeutic strategies and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, the American Chemical Society, and the European Association for Cancer Research, as well as a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

2021–present Reader, University of Westminster

Experience