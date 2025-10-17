Bihar Polls: Is Manoj Bajpayee Endorsing RJD? Here's What Actor Has To Say

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has refuted rumours that he is endorsing a political party actor said that a manipulated video circulating on social media ahead of upcoming Bihar elections, which falsly falsely suggests that he is endorsing a political party Friday, the actor took to his X account to share a statement, revealing that the viral video was a "patched-up version" of an old advertisement he had done for an OTT platform. According to Bajpayee, the clip was edited in a way that made it appear to deliver a political message."I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage misleading content," he wrote on X.

I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge... manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025

This comes at a time when several celebrities have taken steps to legally protect their image and personality rights. Recently, Hrithik Roshan obtained legal protection against the unauthorised use of his persona for commercial purposes. Similar actions have been taken by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Netflix film Inspector Zende, where he played a determined police officer who captured the infamous criminal Charles Sobhraj twice in his career. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, is currently streaming on Netflix.