Bihar Polls: Is Manoj Bajpayee Endorsing RJD? Here's What Actor Has To Say
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has refuted rumours that he is endorsing a political party actor said that a manipulated video circulating on social media ahead of upcoming Bihar elections, which falsly falsely suggests that he is endorsing a political party Friday, the actor took to his X account to share a statement, revealing that the viral video was a "patched-up version" of an old advertisement he had done for an OTT platform. According to Bajpayee, the clip was edited in a way that made it appear to deliver a political message."I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage misleading content," he wrote on X.
I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge... manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025
This comes at a time when several celebrities have taken steps to legally protect their image and personality rights. Recently, Hrithik Roshan obtained legal protection against the unauthorised use of his persona for commercial purposes. Similar actions have been taken by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Netflix film Inspector Zende, where he played a determined police officer who captured the infamous criminal Charles Sobhraj twice in his career. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment