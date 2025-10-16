Sanam Mahoozi
- PhD Candidate Journalism, City St George's, University of London
Sanam Mahoozi is a researcher who studies the media framing of environmental news in Iran and the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Her work focuses on how various media types, including social media, frame environmental news in relation to countries with censored media systems like Iran. Sanam has a PhD and an MA in journalism from City St George's, University of London.
She is also a journalist covering climate change, water shortages, women in climate, and environmental degradation in Iran. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Context Newsroom, Al Jazeera English, and Climate Home News. Mahoozi is also a sustainability contributor for Forbes.Experience
- –present Research associate, City St George's, University of London –present PhD Environmental Journalism, City St George's, University of London
- 2025 City St George's, University of London, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment