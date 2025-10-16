$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Sanam Mahoozi

Sanam Mahoozi


  PhD Candidate Journalism, City St George's, University of London
Sanam Mahoozi is a researcher who studies the media framing of environmental news in Iran and the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Her work focuses on how various media types, including social media, frame environmental news in relation to countries with censored media systems like Iran. Sanam has a PhD and an MA in journalism from City St George's, University of London.

She is also a journalist covering climate change, water shortages, women in climate, and environmental degradation in Iran. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Context Newsroom, Al Jazeera English, and Climate Home News. Mahoozi is also a sustainability contributor for Forbes.

  Research associate, City St George's, University of London
  PhD Environmental Journalism, City St George's, University of London
  2025 City St George's, University of London, PhD

