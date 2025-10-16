Trump Says To Meet Putin After 'Great Progress' In Call
Washington: US President Donald Trump said he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made 'great progress' in a telephone call Thursday and had agreed to meet in Budapest at an unconfirmed date.
The meeting in the Hungarian capital would be "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump wrote on social media, a day before his talks in Washington with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
