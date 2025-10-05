Air India Introduces Delhimanila Service, Expanding Reach In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Air India has inaugurated its first-ever direct flight connecting Delhi with Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The new non-stop service departed on schedule from Indira Gandhi International Airport, marking the airline's latest expansion into Southeast Asia. With Manila added to its network, Air India now flies to eight destinations across seven countries in the region.

The Delhi–Manila route is operated using the Airbus A321LR aircraft, which features a three-class layout-Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. Notably, Air India's A321 aircraft are among the few in Southeast Asia to offer fully flat beds in Business Class, providing passengers with enhanced comfort on the medium-haul route.

Commenting on the launch, Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, said the new flights open up significant opportunities for tourism and trade.“The introduction of non-stop flights to Manila taps into the growing demand for leisure travel among Indian tourists and highlights the Philippines' vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. This connection will not only boost tourism but also deepen cultural and commercial ties between the two nations,” he stated.

This new service strengthens connectivity for both Indian and Filipino travelers. While it offers Indians convenient access to the Philippines' beaches and cultural attractions, it also allows Filipino passengers to seamlessly connect through Delhi to Air India's extensive network across Europe and North America.

