Air India Introduces Delhimanila Service, Expanding Reach In Southeast Asia
The Delhi–Manila route is operated using the Airbus A321LR aircraft, which features a three-class layout-Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. Notably, Air India's A321 aircraft are among the few in Southeast Asia to offer fully flat beds in Business Class, providing passengers with enhanced comfort on the medium-haul route.
Commenting on the launch, Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, said the new flights open up significant opportunities for tourism and trade.“The introduction of non-stop flights to Manila taps into the growing demand for leisure travel among Indian tourists and highlights the Philippines' vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. This connection will not only boost tourism but also deepen cultural and commercial ties between the two nations,” he stated.
This new service strengthens connectivity for both Indian and Filipino travelers. While it offers Indians convenient access to the Philippines' beaches and cultural attractions, it also allows Filipino passengers to seamlessly connect through Delhi to Air India's extensive network across Europe and North America.
-
T
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment