3D Printed Hip And Knee Implants Market To Grow At 17.49% CAGR 2034

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market?

The challenges facing the 3D printed hip and knee implant market include high costs for both production and the final procedures, strict and complex regulatory hurdles for approval, and uncertainty regarding the long-term durability and reliability of these new implants. Other obstacles include the need for improved printing speed and precision, a shortage of skilled designers, limited accessibility in rural areas, and resistance from surgeons to transition from traditional implants.

How Did North America Dominate the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. North America leads the 3D printed hip and knee implants market due to strong adoption of advanced medical technologies, a growing geriatric population, and a high prevalence of osteoarthritis. Supportive reimbursement policies, established healthcare infrastructure, and continuous innovations in 3D printing materials drive the market's expansion across the United States and Canada.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising orthopaedic procedures, and growing awareness of personalised implant solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan are focusing on improving patient outcomes using customised 3D printed implants, supported by cost-effective manufacturing and emerging medical 3D printing startups.

The hip implants segment dominated the market in 2024. 3D printed hip implants are gaining popularity for their precision fit, biocompatibility, and ability to replicate natural bone structures. These implants offer better osseointegration and longevity, reducing revision surgery. Growing cases of hip fractures and osteoarthritis among the ageing population are fueling their market demand.

The knee implants segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printed knee implants provide patient-specific design and enhanced mechanical performance, leading to improved joint mobility and faster recovery. Customisation using digital imaging ensures better alignment and fit. Increased cases of degenerative knee diseases and advancements in orthopaedic surgical robotics are supporting their wider clinical adoption.

The metals segment dominated the 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. Metal-based 3D printed implants, particularly those using titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys, dominate due to their superior strength, corrosion resistance, and excellent bone integration. These materials provide long-lasting durability for both hip and knee replacements, making them ideal for load-bearing orthopaedic applications requiring structural stability.

The polymers segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Polymer-based implants are emerging due to their lightweight nature, flexibility, and cost advantages. Advanced biocompatible polymers such as PEEK and PMMA are increasingly used for customised, low-load orthopaedic applications. Ongoing research into polymer composites aims to enhance mechanical strength and improve long-term clinical outcomes in joint replacement.

The primary segment dominated the market in 2024. Primary 3D printed implants are used in first-time hip or knee replacement surgeries, designed for optimal anatomical fit and long-term performance. Surgeons prefer these implants for their personalised geometry and porous structures that enhance bone growth and improve recovery rates in patients undergoing their first joint replacement.

The revision segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Revision 3D printed implants address cases where earlier implants have failed or deteriorated. They provide improved fixation and customisation based on patient-specific bone loss. The precision and adaptability of 3D printing technologies enable faster manufacturing and tailored solutions for complex revision surgeries.

The minimally invasive surgery segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Minimally invasive procedures using 3D printed implants offer reduced incision sizes, less tissue damage, and quicker recovery times. The accuracy and customisation of 3D printed components complement robotic-assisted techniques, improving alignment and reducing post-operative complications, making this approach increasingly preferred by orthopaedic surgeons worldwide.

The hospital segment dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. Hospitals remain the primary end users of 3D printed hip and knee implants due to advanced infrastructure, skilled orthopaedic surgeons, and access to 3D printing facilities. The increasing integration of digital planning tools and pre-surgical simulations enhances surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction in hospital-based joint replacement procedures.

The ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) are emerging

In February 2025, the distribution network was expanded to tackle the rising market demand by NextStep Arthropedix in Georgia. Moreover, the company utilises 3D-printing technology for manufacturing and designing in various divisions such as medical ceramics, microelectronics, and antimicrobials.

