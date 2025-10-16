Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Strike Deal On Treasury Cooperation
Azerbaijan's State Treasury Agency delegation attended the annual plenary meeting of the Public Expenditure Management Peer Assisted Learning (PEMPAL) Treasury Community of Practice (TCOP) in Tashkent from October 13 to 16.
At the opening of the meeting, Nazim Gasimzade, director of the State Treasury Agency and current chair of the PEMPAL TCOP Executive Committee, briefed attendees on the event's objectives, the importance of regional cooperation, and ongoing efforts and future goals in digitalizing treasury systems.
During the event, participants listened to presentations on various topics, engaged in discussions on best practices from different countries, examined approaches of international organizations, and explored opportunities for future cooperation.
In their presentation on the digitalization of Azerbaijan's public finance, the State Treasury Agency highlighted the country's progress in digital treasury transformation, the development of integrated financial management systems, the application of artificial intelligence, and the advantages of innovative solutions in financial governance.
The event concluded with the signing of the memorandum of understanding, formalizing the cooperation and experience exchange between Azerbaijan's State Treasury Agency and Uzbekistan's Treasury Service Committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment