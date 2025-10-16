403
Evolve Future Mobility Show unveils the world’s most advanced AI-powered A2RL Autonomous Formula 1 car
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Sharjah, UAE - The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East's first exhibition dedicated exclusively to electric and new energy vehicles, opened today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the landmark event runs until 18th October, bringing together major global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, innovators and industry leaders.
It also features participation from key government entities including the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) and BEEAH Group, alongside policymakers advancing the dynamic transition toward green mobility.
The world’s most advanced self-driving sports car, the A2RL Autonomous Formula 1, made its regional debut at EFMS 2025. Capable of exceeding 340 km/h, the car operates without a human driver and is powered entirely by cutting-edge AI-driven perception, decision-making, and control systems.
The A2RL Formula 1 car combines advanced LiDAR, radar, and visual computing technologies to achieve human-level racing precision, marking a technological leap in autonomous mobility and motorsports. Each lap represents millions of calculations per second, demonstrating how machine learning and data-driven engineering can outperform human reflexes in controlled conditions.
The exhibition also features an interactive Formula 1 simulator, identical in structure and dynamics to a real cockpit, providing attendees with an immersive experience of what it takes to control a high-speed race car.
A significant milestone
In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre, said that hosting the inaugural edition of the Evolve Future Mobility Show marks a significant milestone in promoting the adoption of smart and sustainable mobility solutions across the UAE and the wider region.
He noted that the show underscores the Centre’s commitment to fostering innovation and creating a platform for local and international companies to showcase forward-looking visions that reflect the major transformation underway in sustainable mobility landscape.
“The exhibition offers visitors a valuable opportunity to explore the latest innovations in electric and smart vehicle technologies, including applications of artificial intelligence in high-performance electric vehicles,” Al Midfa added.
EFMS 2025 features leading names in EV industry such as ION Mobility, Tesla, OMODA JAECOO, VinFast, Shanghai Silverstones Automotive, and InfyPower, showcasing breakthrough innovations that are redefining the mobility industry.
The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
