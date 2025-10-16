403
Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2030, Expands With Green Building Certifications
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global supplementary cementitious materials market generated $20.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $39.9 billion by 2030, witnessing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market by Type (Fly Ash, Slag Cement, and Silica Fume) and Application (Residential, Commercial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Leading players of the global supplementary cementitious materials market analyzed in the research include ArcelorMittal SA, Boral Ltd., BASF SE, Ferroglobe Plc., CEMEX SAB de CV, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.
Rise in activities in the building and construction industry and surge in R&D investments to improve and formulate newer products and applications drive the growth of the global supplementary cementitious materials market. However, disadvantages related to fly ash in the construction industry hinder the market growth. On the other hand, effective solutions for waste management present new opportunities in the coming years.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global supplementary cementitious materials market based on type, application, and region.
Based on type, the slag cement segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fly ash segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on application, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global supplementary cementitious materials industry, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
