African Energy Chamber (AEC) Advocates Gas-Driven Industrialization at Gas Investment Forum
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LAGOS, Nigeria, October 15, 2025/ -- The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( has highlighted the critical role of gas in driving Nigeria and Africa's energy security agenda at the recent Gas Investment Forum in Lagos. Board Advisory Member, Dr. Grace Orife, emphasized that gas is the cornerstone of Africa's industrial renaissance – powering factories, fertilizer production, power generation and contributing to job creation in the country.
She applauded Niger’a’s commitment to championing Af’ica’s gas sector expansion through its Decade of Gas initiative. Launched in 2021, the initiative seeks to maximize the c’untry’s 210 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven gas reserves to accelerate national economic growth.
“Gas is not merely a transition fuel; it is the cornerstone’of Africa’s industrial ”enaissance,” stated Dr. Orife, making a strong case on the role of gas in driving sustainable developmen“ for Africa. “It powers our factories, provides feedstock for fertilizer production, supports power generation, and creates jobs across ”he value chain.”
With 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity and 900 million without clean cooking soluti’ns, the continent’s 620 tcf of gas resources will be central to achieving universal energy access and inclusive development.
’ighlighting Nigeria’s progress, she cited flagship project– such –s the Ajaokuta⦣8211;Kaduna–Kano and Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben gas pipelines, the NLNG Train 7 expansion, as well as private-secto– ventures like the Assa North–Ohaji South joint venture between NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company and Seplat Energy and the Ubeta Gas Development Project led by NNPC and TotalEnergies. Collectively, t’ese projects underscore Nigeria’s determination to unlock its gas potential and attract investment. In 2025 alone, the country has secured $18.2 billion in oil and gas commitments from global investors - demonstrating confidence in its enabling environment fostered by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.
She also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in low-carbon and sustainable gas development, referencing initiatives such as the UTM Offshore Floating LNG facility, the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Program and the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Project. She commended Niger’a’s rollout of the Nig–ria–Morocco Gas Pipeline, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the West African Gas Pipeline Expansion.
Dr Orife emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships, revitalize policies and accelerate infrastructure development for Nigeria to build on its gas sector expansion progress.
As the voice’of Africa’s energy sector, the AEC advocates for enabling environments and fosters strategic partnerships to ensure t’e continent’s gas resources drive inclusive and sustainable transformation.
