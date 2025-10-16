403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kallas says EU to work with NATO to enhance defense plan
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on Wednesday that the bloc’s newly launched drone defense plan is designed to complement NATO efforts and enhance Europe’s protection against aerial threats, emphasizing that "the drones could come from anywhere."
“The military plans come from NATO, that’s very clear. But the procurement has to be done by the member states," Kallas told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council on defense. She added that the EU’s role is to "help the member states to do the joint procurements, flagship projects, so that it would actually help the member states to fill their capability targets."
The initiative, she explained, evolved from a regional “drone wall” concept into a Europe-wide strategy after several countries identified shared vulnerabilities, including threats approaching from the sea and the south. "We are actually talking about the whole of Europe when it comes to drone defense," Kallas said.
She highlighted that collaboration with Ukraine’s defense industry could reduce procurement costs and timelines, noting that the country’s innovations on the battlefield provide useful insights for Europe’s overall defense planning.
When asked about EU involvement in Gaza, Kallas indicated that the bloc could support operations through existing missions rather than deploying new military forces. She cited the EU Border Assistance Mission at Rafah, which has recently resumed, and the EU Police Mission assisting with Palestinian police training. Both missions’ mandates could be expanded “if it's necessary.”
“So far, we haven't put forward any concrete plans to have a separate military mission. It's up to the member states," she added.
“The military plans come from NATO, that’s very clear. But the procurement has to be done by the member states," Kallas told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council on defense. She added that the EU’s role is to "help the member states to do the joint procurements, flagship projects, so that it would actually help the member states to fill their capability targets."
The initiative, she explained, evolved from a regional “drone wall” concept into a Europe-wide strategy after several countries identified shared vulnerabilities, including threats approaching from the sea and the south. "We are actually talking about the whole of Europe when it comes to drone defense," Kallas said.
She highlighted that collaboration with Ukraine’s defense industry could reduce procurement costs and timelines, noting that the country’s innovations on the battlefield provide useful insights for Europe’s overall defense planning.
When asked about EU involvement in Gaza, Kallas indicated that the bloc could support operations through existing missions rather than deploying new military forces. She cited the EU Border Assistance Mission at Rafah, which has recently resumed, and the EU Police Mission assisting with Palestinian police training. Both missions’ mandates could be expanded “if it's necessary.”
“So far, we haven't put forward any concrete plans to have a separate military mission. It's up to the member states," she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment