Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility This Weekend

Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility This Weekend


2025-10-16 06:02:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Poor horizontal visibility is expected this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Misty to foggy weather conditions are expected at first, followed by hot daytime with a chance of local clouds. QMD also forecasted a chance of rain on Friday, October 17.

The wind will also be in northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15 KT.

Meanwhile, sea heights will range from 2-4ft.

MENAFN16102025000063011010ID1110204948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search