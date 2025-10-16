Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility This Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Poor horizontal visibility is expected this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Misty to foggy weather conditions are expected at first, followed by hot daytime with a chance of local clouds. QMD also forecasted a chance of rain on Friday, October 17.

The wind will also be in northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15 KT.

Meanwhile, sea heights will range from 2-4ft.