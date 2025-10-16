403
African Union Suspends Madagascar After Military Coup
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) acted swiftly on Wednesday, suspending Madagascar following the announcement by the leader of a military coup that he would assume the presidency.
“The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force,” declared AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, emphasizing that the suspension took effect immediately.
Amid escalating unrest driven by severe water and electricity shortages, President Andry Rajoelina fled Madagascar, fearing for his safety after prolonged “Gen-Z” protests intensified by military factions. His decision to dismiss the entire government only deepened demands for his resignation.
Operating from an undisclosed location, Rajoelina sought to dissolve the National Assembly through a decree. However, the Assembly defied the order and voted to impeach him on Tuesday.
Following this, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, commanding the elite CAPSAT military unit, declared that the military had seized power, dismantled key state institutions, and planned to establish a transitional government.
Speaking to reporters early Wednesday, Randrianirina stated he would soon take the presidential oath after being invited by the High Constitutional Court to assume the role.
In parallel, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) announced the formation of a panel of elders aiming to reduce tensions in the island nation, a former French colony.
Malawian President Peter Mutharika, chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, said the group would be led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda. Their mission: to promote peace, restraint, and dialogue.
“No further Malagasy lives should be lost due to the unrest,” Mutharika stressed.
