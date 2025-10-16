Smart Lighting Market Projected To Reach USD 127.5 Billion By 2032 Persistence Market Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global smart lighting market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by technological advancements, energy efficiency mandates, and increasing adoption across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure sectors. In 2025, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$34.4 billion and is expected to surge to US$127.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 20.6%. The increasing integration of IoT-enabled lighting systems, coupled with growing awareness of energy-saving solutions, is accelerating the adoption of smart lighting globally.

Among the various segments, LED-based smart lighting solutions dominate the market due to their superior energy efficiency, long lifespan, and adaptability to modern IoT ecosystems. Geographically, North America leads the global smart lighting market, supported by high consumer awareness, strong infrastructure investment, and the presence of key market players focusing on smart city projects. The rising demand for connected lighting solutions in commercial offices, industrial facilities, and urban developments further strengthens the region's dominance.

Key Highlights from the Report

The global smart lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2025 to 2032.

LED-based smart lighting dominates the product segment due to energy efficiency and longevity.

North America holds the leading share in market adoption owing to smart city initiatives.

Residential and commercial sectors are the primary adopters of smart lighting solutions.

IoT integration is emerging as a significant driver for market expansion.

The market is witnessing continuous technological innovation in connectivity and automation.

Market Segmentation

The smart lighting market can be segmented based on product type, including LED, fluorescent, halogen, and HID lighting solutions. LED-based systems dominate the market due to their low energy consumption, long operational life, and compatibility with IoT devices for automation and remote control. Fluorescent and halogen solutions are gradually being phased out, although they still hold niche applications in certain commercial and industrial setups.

In terms of end-user segmentation, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and public infrastructure. The residential segment is growing rapidly as consumers adopt smart home solutions for convenience, energy savings, and safety. Commercial adoption is also significant, with offices, hotels, and retail establishments integrating smart lighting for enhanced aesthetics, productivity, and operational efficiency. Public infrastructure deployment, including smart street lighting and urban lighting projects, is expanding in line with government-backed smart city initiatives.

Regional Insights

North America continues to lead the smart lighting market due to strong infrastructure, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, and high consumer awareness of IoT-enabled solutions. The United States and Canada, in particular, are investing in intelligent lighting systems for commercial buildings, residential complexes, and public infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative region, driven by rapid urbanization, government initiatives in smart city projects, and rising adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region offers significant growth potential, especially in residential and industrial sectors, where energy-efficient lighting adoption is gaining momentum.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the smart lighting market is the growing need for energy-efficient solutions amid increasing global energy demand. Government regulations and incentives promoting LED lighting and smart city initiatives are accelerating the adoption of connected lighting systems. Additionally, the rise of IoT technology allows consumers and businesses to control lighting remotely, optimize energy usage, and improve overall convenience, further fueling market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising growth, the market faces certain challenges, including the high upfront cost of smart lighting solutions, complex installation requirements, and interoperability issues between different smart devices. These factors can limit adoption, particularly in price-sensitive regions or among small-scale residential users. Moreover, concerns related to cybersecurity and data privacy in IoT-enabled lighting systems may restrain market expansion in certain geographies.

Market Opportunities

Significant opportunities exist for market players in the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning with smart lighting systems. AI-powered lighting can optimize energy usage based on user behavior and environmental conditions. Additionally, expanding smart city projects worldwide and increasing demand for connected infrastructure in commercial and public sectors provide ample room for innovation and growth. Emerging regions like Africa and Latin America also offer untapped potential due to urbanization and infrastructure modernization.

Company Insights

The smart lighting market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and adoption globally:

Signify (Philips Lighting)

OSRAM Licht AG

GE Lighting

Cree, Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA

Recent Developments:

Signify launched Interact Pro, a connected lighting management system for commercial buildings, enhancing energy efficiency and user experience.

OSRAM introduced LED-based smart street lighting solutions integrated with IoT sensors, improving city-wide energy management and public safety.

