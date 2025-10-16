Mahidol University, ZERO13 And Unique Transformation Join Forces To Drive Thailand's Carbon Credit Ecosystem For Global Sustainability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University, in partnership with ZERO13, a leading global digital platform for carbon credits and green real-world assets, and Unique Transformation Co., Ltd., a developer of green projects and high-integrity carbon credits, announced today the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance Thailand's carbon credit ecosystem and promote sustainable development on both national and international levels.

This strategic triparty agreement and collaboration aims to accelerate Thailand's progress toward achieving its commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) by strengthening education, research, technology, and market accessibility in the carbon credit sector.

“This collaboration represents an important milestone in Thailand's journey to achieve a sustainable future. By combining academic expertise, technological innovation, and market access, we are building a strong foundation for a fair and transparent carbon credit ecosystem,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thanapat Wanichanon, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University.

“ZERO13 is proud to support Thailand's leadership in sustainability by enabling access to digital carbon markets and global investment opportunities,” stated Mr. Hirander Misra, Chairman and CEO and Chairman of ZERO13.

“Through this partnership, we aim to empower Thai businesses of all sizes to participate in green initiatives that create real environmental and economic impact,” added Mr. Thucksapon Thongdee, Managing Director of Unique Transformation Co., Ltd.



A Shared Commitment to Address Climate Change

The partnership focuses on four key objectives:

Collaborative research on carbon credits and sustainability to support evidence-based policy and practical solutions.: Public training initiatives to raise awareness and understanding of carbon credits, empowering communities and businesses.Building a robust and transparent carbon credit ecosystem to drive Thailand's green transition in energy, transportation, industry, waste management, and agriculture.Establishing networks among government agencies, industries, and international stakeholders to connect Thailand's carbon credit market with global platforms.

ZERO13: Cutting edge fintech and unrivalled climate finance expertise

ZERO13 is a cutting-edge digital platform recognized globally for advancing ESG and carbon credit markets. Its key strengths include:



Trust and Transparency: Blockchain-based systems prevent greenwashing and double counting, and ensure real-time, transparent carbon pricing.

Global Connectivity: Seamless integration with international carbon markets and stakeholders via API and multi-network blockchain infrastructure.

Investment Ecosystem: Partner to established issuers of carbon and green RWA (real-world assets) investment products listed on regulated exchanges – including SECDEX, ZERO 13's proprietary hybrid exchange for traditional and digital tokenized assets – enhancing global liquidity and market credibility. International Award Winner: Accolades reflecting ZERO13's reputation and achievements include World's Best Exchange for ESG – Euromoney Capital Markets Awards 2025 and best blockchain solution to scale climate finance – COP28 UAE TechSprint 2023.



A Step Toward Thailand's Sustainable Future

The three organizations will collaborate over the next five years to deliver pilot projects, training programs, and joint research while conducting biannual progress reviews to ensure impactful outcomes. This partnership underscores a shared vision to support Thailand's green economy transition and elevate its role in the global carbon market.

About Mahidol University

Mahidol University, established in 1888 as Thailand's first medical school, has evolved into one of the country's most prestigious public research institutions. ​Mahidol University has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and climate action through various initiatives.

The university has implemented a Carbon Footprint for Organisation program to assess and manage greenhouse gas emissions across its operations, aiming for effective reduction strategies. Additionally, Mahidol has set a Net Zero Emission Policy, aligning with global efforts to mitigate climate change by striving for zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The university also emphasizes climate resilience and adaptation through dedicated research clusters focusing on ecological dynamics and rehabilitation of ecosystems.

Furthermore, Mahidol's Green Campus Master Plan includes the creation and maintenance of green open spaces, promotion of energy conservation, and enhancement of local biodiversity. These initiatives collectively position Mahidol University as a leader in environmental sustainability and climate action within the academic sector.​

For further information on Mahidol University, please visit

About ZERO13

ZERO13's cutting-edge ecosystem provides a regulated, integrated and digital green real-world assets (RWAs) exchange, custodian, registry, market participants and services orchestration hub. It enables businesses to digitally issue, custody, invest into, trade and settle green RWAs (including carbon credits) efficiently while addressing current geopolitical risks, trade inefficiencies and fragmentation in global markets to foster water, energy and food related financial security.

ZERO13 owns regulated market infrastructure SECDEX Group (“SECDEX” or“ZERO13 Markets”), which operates a securities exchange, central securities depository, digital custodian and digital marketplace.

For further information on ZERO13, please visit

For more information on SECDEX, please visit

About Unique Transformation Co., Ltd.

Unique Transformation Co., Ltd. is committed to being a leading developer of green projects and high-integrity carbon credits. The company's mission is to address climate change challenges and support Thailand's transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

For more information on Unique Transformation Co., Ltd., please visit

