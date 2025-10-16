Bengaluru Police Arrest Three For Robbing Foreign Student Of Bike, Mobile Phone

Bengaluru: Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a foreign student of his two-wheeler and mobile phone in Bengaluru near Sheshadripuram's Rajiv Gandhi Circle in the early hours of October 8, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:40 AM when the student was returning from Koramangala on his two-wheeler.

He noticed three unknown persons riding a motorcycle on a one-way street and flashed his bike lights at them. The trio then began following him.

Out of fear, the student rode toward Rajiv Gandhi Circle, but lost control and fell off his bike around 1:00 AM.

The three accused caught hold of the foreign student, snatched his mobile phone and bike key, and demanded to know what else he had. They later transferred Rs 11,000 from the student's mobile phone and fled with his two-wheeler, police said.

The student sought help from members of the public, who assisted him in contacting the police. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, and a case of robbery was registered at the Sheshadripuram Police Station.

The police arrested the three accused on October 14 and recovered two two-wheelers, one used in the crime and one belonging to the complainant, four mobile phones, and Rs 11,000 cash from their possession.

Further investigation is underway.

