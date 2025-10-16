Coming Soon: Team-BHP's New Car Hub - Your Complete Resource For Vehicle Listings, Reviews & Insight

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2025 2:07 pm - TeamBHP will offer detailed listings, expert and user reviews, owner feedback, and the latest market trends-all powered by CARS24's advanced technology.

Gurugram, Haryana Oct 16, 2025 - Since its inception in 2004, Team-BHP has steadily earned its reputation as India's foremost independent automotive platform, respected for providing candid and detailed reviews alongside comprehensive industry insights. Valued by car enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike, Team-BHP is synonymous with trust, transparency, and community-driven expertise. After all,“A well-informed buyer is half the deal won.”

In a significant step forward, April 2025 saw the acquisition of Team-BHP by CARS24, a leading automotive technology company. This collaboration blends Team-BHP's robust community and editorial strength with CARS24's technological innovation and market presence. The focus of CARS24's involvement is to enhance Team-BHP's product offerings, technological framework, and AI capabilities, thereby enriching the experience for its readers and active community members.

Building on this foundation, the soon-to-be-launched Team-BHP Car Hub will serve as a comprehensive destination for vehicle information. It will provide detailed listings, expertly crafted reviews, ownership feedback, and timely market insights-all seamlessly supported by CARS24's advanced technology infrastructure.

Highlights of the Car Hub include:

- Exhaustive Listings: An all-encompassing catalogue of new and previously owned vehicles available across India, featuring accurate and verified specifications suitable for informed decisions.

- Informed Reviews: Thoughtful evaluations from Team-BHP's editorial experts complemented by insights from its engaged user community.

- Ownership Experiences: Authentic accounts reflecting long-term usage and reliability compiled from Team-BHP's vibrant membership.

- Sophisticated Comparison Tools: Intuitive features that allow side-by-side vehicle assessments, revealing detailed distinctions in features and specifications.

- Market Intelligence: Strategic insights enhanced by CARS24's data analytics, providing up-to-date trends, launch commentary, and shifts in buyer preferences.

Together, this partnership embodies the saying“Two heads are better than one,” bringing together the strengths of both organizations to create India's definitive source for dependable, well-rounded automotive knowledge. The Car Hub promises to empower users with clarity and confidence in today's dynamic vehicle market.