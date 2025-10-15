​MSP News Global Collaborates With Dr. John Demartini And A Roster Of World-Class Experts To Promote Mental Health Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews) World-Class Experts Share How to Transform Mental Health Challenges into Personal Breakthroughs with Dr. John Demartini.







MSP News Global is proud to announce the release of a new feature article,“World-Class Experts Share How to Transform Mental Health Challenges into Personal Breakthroughs with Dr. John Demartini,” a collaboration that brings together 18 thought leaders to discuss mental health and personal growth.

​The article is a comprehensive resource aimed at providing guidance on reframing adversity, cultivating resilience, and discovering purpose through personal challenges. It features an extensive lineup of experts, including headline guest Dr. John Demartini.

Video Link:

​The full list of contributors includes:



​ Dr. John Demartini – Dr. Demartini shares his timeless wisdom on reframing adversity, discovering hidden order in life's chaos, and uncovering our authentic selves through conscious perception.

​ Dr. Rhonda M. Wood – She empowers individuals to transform struggles into strength and leads a global movement to amplify voices, silence stigma, and inspire boldness, purpose, and healing through her message to“heal out loud.”

​ Stacey Hall – Stacey shows entrepreneurs how to stand still, shine steady, and attract their people on The Lighthouse Path.

​ Katische Haberfield – She believes that the world is filled with wonderful healers, doctors, and modalities, and each practitioner is here to help you.

​ Katie Carey – She has learned that challenges often hold the seeds of transformation and that sharing stories turns pain into purpose.

​ Dr. Laticia Nicole Beatty – She believes mental health challenges are invitations to transformation and encourages people to treat pain as preparation.

​ Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck – She helps people cultivate Elevated Listening



, set healthy boundaries, and transform judgment into compassion for stronger relationships.

​ Dr. Annette Greenwood – She believes it is easier to become a victim of life challenges but that turning circumstances from victimhood into victory is much more empowering.

​ Debbie Debonaire – Through her gentle revolutionary framework, she helps women who've lost themselves heal the trauma of self-doubt and choose radical freedom and self-truth.

​ Rosa L. Antonini – She empowers individuals to reprogram limiting patterns, align with their core values, and create purposeful, fulfilling lives.

​ Jamal Ahmed – He teaches people to face the friction of mental health challenges, not fear it, because growth lives on the other side of it.

​ Sabina Bashir – She empowers parents globally to strengthen their children's academic progress and mental well-being.

​ Izabella Niewiadomska – She teaches that purpose isn't something you find; it's something you create by turning challenges into opportunities to serve and contribute.

​ Dr. Cheryl BryantBruce – She empowers global leaders, celebrities, and other changemakers to thrive through her signature Windmill Healthy Lifetime Paradigm



.

​ Richard Morden – He is a transformational coach who guides people to empowerment through radical self-acceptance and acknowledgement, creating emotional flexibility.

​ Lidia Kuleshnyk – She helps overworked CEOs and high performers master their inner power so they can end chronic stress and burnout.

​ Marie Tolman – She blends lived experience, ancient wisdom, and neuroscience to help people transform trauma into strength and reconnect with their purpose. ​ Dr. Corey Hicks, PhD – He believes mental health struggles are not detours; they are stepping stones to purpose.



​The article is available for a limited time at:

