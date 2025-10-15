Onychomycosis Pipeline Drugs 2025 Report: Emerging Drugs, Innovative Therapies, Clinical Trial Updates, And Top Companies

DelveInsight's“ Onchomycosis Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 11+ companies and 11+ pipeline drugs in the Onchomycosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Onchomycosis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Onchomycosis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In September 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals announced a study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of topically administered VTR-297 solution. The efficacy objectives of the study will be assessed using fungal culture testing, Neutral Red Staining (NRS) microscopy examination, and KOH microscopy examination after 4 weeks of treatment with VTR-297.

DelveInsight's Onchomycosis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 11+ active players working to develop 11+ pipeline therapies for Onchomycosis treatment.

The leading Onchomycosis Companies such as Blueberry Therapeutics, AmtixBio, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Polichem, Onicor, Nihon Nohyaku and others. Promising Onchomycosis Therapies such as Tavaborole 5% Topical Solution, MOB015B, Terbinafine HCl, Amorolfine 5%, Amorolfine, and others.

The Onchomycosis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Onchomycosis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Onchomycosis.

Onchomycosis Overview

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail, typically caused by dermatophytes, which affects approximately 10% of the US population. The disease can have significant negative consequences for patients, including pain, discomfort, and potential impacts on work and social lives. The primary pathogens responsible for onychomycosis are dermatophytes, such as Trichophyton rubrum, Epidermophyton floccosum, and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. Other organisms, including yeasts like Candida albicans and nondermatophyte molds, can also be implicated. The infection can manifest in various forms, including distal subungual onychomycosis, which is the most common type, characterized by invasion of the nail bed and underside of the nail plate.

Onchomycosis Emerging Drugs Profile

BB2603: Blueberry Therapeutics

Blueberry is developing a new topical antifungal spray formulation of terbinafine (BB2603‐om) for the treatment of onychomycosis using our nanodelivery platform technology. The aim is to apply the spray directly to the nail, and through enhanced delivery of the active substance through the nail, to match the cure rates of the more effective oral formulations in a topical medicine, without the associated safety concerns. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Onychomycosis.

ATB-1651: AmtixBio

ATB-1651 is a potential first-in-class drug candidate targeting fungal cell wall components. It is a new drug candidate that acts quickly on virulent fungi, can reliably kill fungi, and reliably suppresses the creation of resistant bacteria. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Onychomycosis.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Onchomycosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Onchomycosis Treatment.

Onchomycosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Onchomycosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Onchomycosis market.

Onchomycosis Companies

Blueberry Therapeutics, AmtixBio, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Polichem, Onicor, Nihon Nohyaku and others.

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Coverage- Global

Onchomycosis Companies- Blueberry Therapeutics, AmtixBio, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Polichem, Onicor, Nihon Nohyaku and others.

Onchomycosis Therapies- Tavaborole 5% Topical Solution, MOB015B, Terbinafine HCl, Amorolfine 5%, Amorolfine, and others.

Onchomycosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Onchomycosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOnychomycosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOnychomycosis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BB2603: Blueberry TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ATB-1651: AmtixBioDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsOnychomycosis Key CompaniesOnychomycosis Key ProductsOnychomycosis- Unmet NeedsOnychomycosis- Market Drivers and BarriersOnychomycosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOnychomycosis Analyst ViewsOnychomycosis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

