Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets German Chancellor's Advisor

Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets German Chancellor's Advisor


2025-10-15 03:11:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met in Berlin with Günter Sautter, Advisor on Foreign and Security Policy to the German Federal Chancellor, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared about the meeting in a post on his official X page. The discussion focused on bilateral and regional issues.

"In Berlin I had a fruitful meeting with Dr. Günter Sautter, Foreign/Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, on bilateral ties between our countries/regional issues. The new era of peace in the region provides broad prospects for advancement of our ties as well as EU cooperation," the post reads.

MENAFN15102025000187011040ID1110202071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search