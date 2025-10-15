Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets German Chancellor's Advisor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met in Berlin with Günter Sautter, Advisor on Foreign and Security Policy to the German Federal Chancellor, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared about the meeting in a post on his official X page. The discussion focused on bilateral and regional issues.

"In Berlin I had a fruitful meeting with Dr. Günter Sautter, Foreign/Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, on bilateral ties between our countries/regional issues. The new era of peace in the region provides broad prospects for advancement of our ties as well as EU cooperation," the post reads.