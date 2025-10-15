Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing Of Tempramed Technologies Ltd.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of TempraMed Technologies Ltd. ("TempraMed" or the "Company"). The Company, based in Israel, recently completed a C$7.4 million private placement qualifying the issuance of approximately 51.7 million common shares. The common shares were listed for trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol VIVI .

TempraMed is a provider of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions that enable patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, the Company is focused on developing thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power.

"TempraMed's solutions have the potential to significantly help both pharmacies and their customers," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The Company represents another exciting addition to the CSE's outstanding cohort of emerging life sciences companies."

"Today's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks an exciting new chapter in TempraMed's journey," said Ron Nagar, Founder and CEO of the Company. "Going public provides access to a broader community of investors and valuable growth capital, which is the fuel we need to accelerate global scale. I want to thank our dedicated team, investors, stakeholders and the CSE for their continued support as we bring our mission to the public markets."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

