Kuwait, World Bank Eye Closer Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed on Wednesday with a delegation of the World Bank means of boosting collaboration, and empowering and backing beneficiaries from the ministry's services.
In a press release after the meeting, Al-Huwailah said the ministry is keen on benefiting from international expertise and sharing successful experiments in developing its policies and programs.
She lauded outstanding relations between Kuwait and the World Bank, which supports developmental projects in the country.
The minister indicated the meeting also discussed the Bank's initiatives aiming to develop Kuwaiti nationals' potential, and boosting economic and social inclusiveness, along coordination mechanisms and joint action between the two sides. (end)
