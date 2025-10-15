Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Dahryn Trivedi: Bridging Science, Spirituality, And Human Transformation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released a powerful new episode featuring Dahryn Trivedi, a visionary Enlightened Spiritual Leader at Divine Connection International-a non-profit dedicated to advancing human health, well-being, and consciousness by uniting spirituality with rigorous scientific research.



In this conversation, Dahryn shares her journey of merging science and spirituality to create lasting transformation for humanity. She highlights the impact of Divine Blessings-validated by more than 6,000 experiments and 670+ peer-reviewed publications with over 12,000 citations at leading institutions including Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, and NIH-on proving the existence of God, raising consciousness, and pioneering innovative breakthroughs in human potential, science, medicine, agriculture, and technology that are reshaping the future.



“Humanity is facing unprecedented challenges in mental health and food sustainability,” says Dahryn.“By integrating spirituality with scientific evidence, we can uncover transformative solutions that heal and sustain communities worldwide.”



This episode takes listeners inside Dahryn's efforts to address the root causes of human suffering, offering a new perspective on how spiritual connection-backed by science-can open the door to greater health, resilience, and global well-being.



The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.



In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Dahryn Trivedi on The Success Network YouTube channel here: .



About Breaking Barriers:

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.