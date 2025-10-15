403
Lentech's Gregg Einfalt Transitions To Company CEO
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Lentech announces the transition of long time President Gregg Einfalt to CEO due to the planned departure of Paul Dillahay. In his role, Mr. Einfalt will continue leading Lentech's multiple growth initiatives while working with the Lentech Board of Directors to evaluate candidates to assume the permanent CEO position. Mr. Dillahay will resume his position leading Lentech's Strategic Advisory Board.
“We wish Paul much success in his new venture as a key executive under the new DigitalNet organization. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Paul as the lead for our Strategic Advisory Board, as well as facilitating our developing partnership with DigitalNet by implementing unique Agentic AI tools for federal and commercial customers and developing innovative use cases using their proprietary platforms.”, stated Mr. Einfalt
About Lentech, Inc.
Lentech, Inc. is a leading provider of IT solutions with emphasis on providing cyber, cloud and agentic AI solutions, as well as providing engineering and technical solutions to the civil, defense and intelligence communities. Lentech is recognized as a Fast 50 company by Washington Technology and is 100% Employee-Owned.
