'How To Draw Cute Mochi Animals' Is The New Book From America's Bestselling How-To-Draw Author Christopher Hart

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kawaii, chibi, and now mochi! Transform simple mochi shapes into adorable animals in "How to Draw Cute Mochi Animals: 100 Adorable Kawaii Cuties Step-by-Step," the newest installment from Christopher Hart, America's Bestselling How-to-Draw author.

Released September 30, 2025, and perfect for beginners, the 128-page book kicks off with a quick tutorial on how to transform these easy-to-draw blobs into cute animals with just a few strokes of a pencil or marker. From there, children are given a menagerie of mochi to master, with more than 500 step-by-step illustrations to create lovable beasties like hippos, pandas, armadillos, and tigers, plus charming critters like koalas, sloths, puppies, kittens, and baby bears.

The book features a durable sewn binding, making it easy for children to follow along on their own paper. A final step for coloring each mochi is also included to up the cuteness factor.

"I'm always on the lookout for engaging styles and character types to present to my readers," said Hart. "Inspiration is an important part of creativity. The Mochi style of art is so cute that it adds excitement and inspiration to the beginning artist's journey."

Hart is the world's leading author of art instruction books. His Master Guide to Drawing Anime series has sold more than 900,000 copies, and his Drawing Shape-by-Shape series has sold more than 300,000 copies.

"Learning to draw is an enduring trend," Hart continued. "This guide takes a new twist on the popularity of mochi to inspire more little artists."

Studies have shown that drawing helps young children learn how to express themselves emotionally and creatively, as well as develop memory, fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, and cognitive flexibility. Perfect for after school or school breaks, "How to Draw Cute Mochi Animals" provides kids with hours of creative expression, without screentime.

"How to Draw Cute Mochi Animals: 100 Adorable Kawaii Cuties Step-by-Step" (ISBN: 978-1684620982) is published by Mixed Media Resources under the Get Creative 6 imprint and is available at major book retailers.

