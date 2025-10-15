​​XRP Price Update: Ripple Token Faces Pressure From Whale Dumps, ETF Delays, And Market Weakness​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​XRP remains under pressure

XRP's recent price action has been shaped by a renewed wave of regulatory uncertainty, macro pressures, and shifting expectations around spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches.

This week, the token suffered under broader crypto weakness as concerns over US–China trade escalation and a protracted government shutdown dampened risk appetite.

Analysts note that the SEC's inability to advance ETF decisions during the shutdown has added headwinds for XRP, whose prospects had been buoyed by hopes of faster institutional access.

Adding complexity to the picture, XRP fell through key technical thresholds despite Ripple announcing a new partnership with security platform Immunefi, a move intended to bolster trust and investor confidence in its ecosystem. Yet the announcement had limited price impact as market forces remained cautious.

Meanwhile, whale activity has drawn attention. Reports surfaced that whales offloaded approximately 2.23 billion XRP tokens, contributing to downward pressure at a time when demand was already wavering.

The broader context suggests that, while XRP retains potential, several immediate hurdles must be cleared before renewed upside can materialise.

Spot ETF delays - a consequence of funding gridlock in Washington - have stalled what many believed would be a catalyst for institutional flows. Meanwhile, macro risk, weakening momentum, and the surge in exchange reserves suggest that many holders may be moving to liquidate or reposition, reinforcing caution around XRP's near-term outlook.

If buyers can reassert control and push XRP above resistance zones, the return of confidence could set the stage for a renewed advance. But until those conditions are met, the token's trajectory is likely to remain at the mercy of broader regulatory and market dynamics.

XRP bearish case:

While XRP remains below Monday's $2.6477 high on a daily chart closing basis, downward pressure remains intact.

A fall through Tuesday's $2.3927 low may put the psychological $2.0000 region back on the cards.

XRP bullish case:

As long as XRP manages to hold above its 11 October $2.3109 low on a daily chart closing basis, a rise above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.5841 and this week's high at $2.6477 may occur.

A rise above $2.6477 would likely engage the previous significant $2.7284-to-$2.7003 support zone, now because of inverse polarity, a resistance area. This would need to be overcome on a daily chart closing basis for the bulls to be back in control.

XRP daily candlestick chart

