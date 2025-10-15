403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Analysis Today 15/10:The Current Price Of Gold Is $4,20
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Gold Forecast and Analysis of the price of gold XAU/USD today Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4,140, $4,100, $4,020 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4,210, $4,280, $4,330 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4,245, with a target of $3,980 and a stop loss of $4,300. Buy gold from the support level of $4,100, with a target of $4,240 and a stop loss of $4,050.
- Uncertainty linked to U.S. tariffs, geopolitical risks, and political unrest in France and Japan. President Trump's attack on the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is boosting demand for gold. In addition, recent weaker-than-expected U.S. economic news has reinforced expectations for the Federal Reserve to continue cutting U.S. interest rates, which is a positive factor for precious metals. On another note, precious metal prices continue to receive support from fund buying of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Gold holdings in ETFs rose to their highest level in three years on Monday, and silver holdings in ETFs rose to their highest level in three years on October 1st.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment