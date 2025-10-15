Gold Analysis Today 15/10:The Current Price Of Gold Is $4,20

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Gold Forecast and Analysis of the price of gold XAU/USD today



The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4,140, ​​$4,100, $4,020 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4,210, $4,280, $4,330 per ounce.



Sell gold from the resistance level of $4,245, with a target of $3,980 and a stop loss of $4,300. Buy gold from the support level of $4,100, with a target of $4,240 and a stop loss of $4,050.

Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

A new historical record is being set by the gold price index today in the mid-October 2025 trading session, as instant gold prices have risen to the threshold of $4200 per ounce, the highest in gold price history. According to gold trading company platforms, gold, the leading precious metal, has risen to a record high for the eighth consecutive quarter. Paradoxically, however, the yellow metal has achieved the lowest percentage increase among the other precious metals.

Overall, we remain optimistic about the precious metals sector, but even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in a straight line. Buying on price corrections has been optimal for gold since its 1999 low, and I expect this trend to continue for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the coming months. Through reliable trading platforms, prices rose sharply in the third quarter, recording double-digit relative gains. Moreover, prices continued to rise in the early fourth quarter, with the gold index hitting its ninth consecutive quarterly high, and silver prices hitting a new record high.

Technically, the quarterly chart shows a continued rise in gold prices at the beginning of the fourth quarter, lifting the leading precious metal to its ninth consecutive quarterly record peak. Overall, the upward trend for gold, since its low of $252.80 in 1999, remains strongly intact. we have mentioned before that gold investors may not ignore the fact that all technical indicators have reached record overbought levels as much as they focus on the continuation and expansion of the factors driving gold's gains. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around a reading of 84, moving far beyond the peak line of 70, and at the same time, the MACD indicator lines are also in the sharp buying zone Sustaining Gold's Strong Gains



Uncertainty linked to U.S. tariffs, geopolitical risks, and political unrest in France and Japan.

President Trump's attack on the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is boosting demand for gold.

In addition, recent weaker-than-expected U.S. economic news has reinforced expectations for the Federal Reserve to continue cutting U.S. interest rates, which is a positive factor for precious metals. On another note, precious metal prices continue to receive support from fund buying of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Gold holdings in ETFs rose to their highest level in three years on Monday, and silver holdings in ETFs rose to their highest level in three years on October 1st.

According to the perspective and monitoring of gold market analysts:

Pressures on the U.S. Dollar Increase Gold's Gains

Among the factors contributing to gold's strong gains is the U.S. dollar's performance. The U.S. dollar continued its gains on Tuesday as the main reserve currency continued to rise. The U.S. dollar suffered heavy losses this year but has recovered some of the losses incurred in the first nine months of 2025. Will it maintain its renewed strength? According to Forex currency market trading, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of other major currencies, rose by 0.15% to reach 99.41 from its opening level of 99.30 on Tuesday at 12:16 GMT. Overall, the index has risen by about 3% over the past month but has fallen by more than 8% this year.

Dear TradersUp trader, kindly take into account that the successive record breakthroughs in gold prices could be followed by strong profit-taking selling operations at any time, especially if the factors driving its gains subside. Therefore, be cautious and follow a strategy of cautious selling without risk, alongside diversifying your investment portfolio to avoid sharp reversals.

XAU/USD (Daily Chart)

