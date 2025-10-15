403
Forecast Today - 15/10: As The U.S. Dollar Gains Continue
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Analysis of euro price against the dollar EUR/USD EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- General Trend: Bearish. Today's Support Points for EUR/USD: 1.1540 – 1.1460 – 1.1380. Today's Resistance Points for EUR/USD: 1.1670 – 1.1730 – 1.1800.
- Buy the EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1510, target 1.1700, and stop loss 1.1420. Sell the EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1720, target 1.1500, and stop loss 1.1700.
