AMD, TONOMIA & Open Innovation AI Announce Strategic Collaboration At GITEX Dubai2025 To Deploy Distributed AI Factories

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's leading technology exhibitions, AMD (United States), TONOMIA (Belgium), and Open Innovation AI (UAE) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy a new generation of distributed AI factories.

The collaboration unites AMD high-performance GPUs, TONOMIA's modular AI infrastructure, and Open Innovation AI's orchestration software to deliver containerized, deploy-anywhere AI factories. Each all-in-one module integrates AI compute racks, battery storage, renewable-grid connectivity, and liquid cooling within a secure containerized platform. These can be installed within weeks and operate at 4–5× lower cost per megawatt than traditional data centers.

Designed to operate close to renewable energy sources, TONOMIA's distributed architecture optimizes efficiency, enhances sovereignty, and reduces environmental impact. By recovering heat for local reuse and maintaining local resilience, these AI factories redefine sustainable computing at global scale.

This tri-continental collaboration combines U.S. silicon innovation, European green infrastructure, and Middle Eastern software intelligence - accelerating global deployment of sovereign, low-latency AI infrastructure across industries and smart cities.

"We are thrilled to team with TONOMIA and Open Innovation AI. This collaboration aims to deliver AI compute anywhere - efficiently, sustainably and at scale," said Keith Strier, SVP Global AI Markets at AMD.“This collaboration brings leadership technologies from America, Europe and the Gulf Region to enable a new wave of distributed generative AI and inference solutions.”

Dr. Mustapha Belhabib, CEO of TONOMIA, added:“Our philosophy is simple: take compute to energy rather than energy to compute - a faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective model. By deploying compute near renewable sources, we enable heat recovery and resilient, decentralized AI. The AMD GPU design and Open Innovation AI's orchestration make this sustainable vision a reality.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO of Open Innovation AI, stated:“Our orchestration software connects TONOMIA AI factories into a single intelligent grid. With AMD GPUs, we deliver efficiency, resilience, and sovereignty - creating AI infrastructure that is local, sustainable, and globally connected.”

The announcement at GITEX 2025 marks a shared global vision: a network of distributed AI factories combining renewable energy, high-performance computing, and intelligent orchestration - making AI more sustainable and accessible worldwide.