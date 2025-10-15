Swiss Ambassador To UN Appointed To Council Of Europe
As the Swiss government announced on Wednesday, it has appointed the 57-year-old as Switzerland's new ambassador to this institution. In response to an enquiry, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced that Baeriswyl's move to Strasbourg was a regular transfer.
“The transfer discipline stipulates that diplomatic personnel regularly change their place of employment.” Switzerland's current ambassador to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg is Claude Wild. He is retiring, as the FDFA also reported on enquiry.
Baeriswyl's successor at the UN in New York will be Frank Grütter. He is currently the Swiss ambassador in Singapore and was previously head of the FDFA's UN Division.More More International Geneva Inside Geneva goes to New York
This content was published on Nov 12, 2024 This week, our Inside Geneva podcast visits New York to gather perspectives from the political heart of the UN, which some in Geneva doubt is still beating.Read more: Inside Geneva goes to New Yor
