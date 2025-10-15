Swiss Ambassador To UN Appointed To Council Of Europe

Deutsch de Schweizer Uno-Botschafterin Baeriswyl wechselt nach Strassburg Original Read more: Schweizer Uno-Botschafterin Baeriswyl wechselt nach Strassbur

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Pascale Baeriswyl, Swiss ambassador to the UN in New York for five years, will move on to Strasbourg in summer 2026. There she will become Switzerland's permanent representative to the Council of Europe. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 16:14 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

As the Swiss government announced on Wednesday, it has appointed the 57-year-old as Switzerland's new ambassador to this institution. In response to an enquiry, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced that Baeriswyl's move to Strasbourg was a regular transfer.

“The transfer discipline stipulates that diplomatic personnel regularly change their place of employment.” Switzerland's current ambassador to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg is Claude Wild. He is retiring, as the FDFA also reported on enquiry.

Baeriswyl's successor at the UN in New York will be Frank Grütter. He is currently the Swiss ambassador in Singapore and was previously head of the FDFA's UN Division.

